Kenya: Drama as Wanjigi's Microphone Switched Off During Exchange With Chebukati

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — There was drama at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday after Safina party presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi's microphone was switched off during an exchange with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Wanjigi was protesting the move by the commission to disqualify him from the race due to lack of a degree certificate and took a microphone to confront Chebukati's decision.

Moments later the microphone was switched off and Wanjigi was left saying 'Haloo Haloo'.

"Do not cut me... Do not cut me. You should adhere to the constitution, you will not get away with it," Wanjigi was heard saying before his mic went off.

According to IEBC, Wanjigi presented transcripts instead of a certificate and said that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from his Daystar university.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who analysed Wanjigi's documents at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday, further said that Wanjigi did not meet the signatures requirement.

"You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to harmonize your signatures and come back," Chebukati said.

