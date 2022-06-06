Rwanda: Miss Rwanda Organiser Denied Bail on Appeal

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, on Friday, June 3, upheld Kicukiro Primary Court's decision to remand Dieudonne Ishimwe for 30 days, pending further investigations.

Ishimwe, or Prince Kid, as he is commonly known, is pinned on two charges- which are soliciting or offering sexual favours, and harassment.

The decision to send Ishimwe on 30 days remand was ruled by Kicukiro Primary Court on May 16, saying that there are reasonable grounds to suspect him of having committed the crimes he is being prosecuted for.

A bail hearing on appeal was held in camera (closed to the public) on May 26 upon request of the prosecution, arguing that it was for the protection of witnesses and that the case also has elements that can endanger public morals.

At court...

Around 1:40 PM, various journalists crowded before the court expecting to take pictures and videos of Ishimwe during the bail appeal ruling; however, he did not show up as expected; only his lawyer Emeline Nyembo was present.

In the courtroom however, many people were present including his family members and friends, among others.

At 2:08 PM, the case was mentioned and the judge took the audience through the case hearing which was held in camera. The hearing went on briefly, and the judge pointed out some key factors presented by both sides.

Text messages and voices were presented by the prosecution, and these were pinning Ishimwe against crimes he is suspected of. His lawyer however defended him denying all crimes using various articles and testimonies.

During the bail hearing on appeal, prosecution requested to remand Ishimwe saying that he would jeopardize investigations in his case.

However, Ishimwe and his lawyer asked for bail arguing that there is no reasonable ground to remand him, adding how bail fees were ignored, among other factors.

The judge however said that the court's main focus on his appeal was to examine the factors, which are reasonable grounds for pinning him.

The court also said bail fees, as a reason, has never been examined before by the lower court, noting that unless Ishimwe offered movable and immovable properties, he wouldn't be granted bail by paying a bail fee with such a case.

The judge revealed that certain points will be discussed during the substantial. Factors which will be verified in a substantial trial include letters which were written during the investigation by former Miss Rwanda, Elsa Iradukunda among others.

Ishimwe was arrested on April 26, over charges related to sexual abuse towards contestants of the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant on various occasions, and he appeared before court for the first time on May 11.

He started organising Miss Rwanda in 2014 and had seen the annual event become one of the most popular in the country.

However, on May 9, the government announced the official halt of his company from organising the annual beauty pageant, following several allegations of misconduct and abuse towards contestants.

Ishimwe will be remanded at Nyarugenge prison, commonly known as Mageragera as he waits for the substantial trial to start.