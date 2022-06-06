Nigeria: 2022 - Ekiti SDP Alerts Security On Importation of Fake Military, Thugs

Ado-Ekiti — The Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Segun Oni, has alerted the police and other security formations on alleged importation of fake military and political thugs to rig the June 18 election.

Oni alleged that the fake military personnel and thugs are located in some major towns and villages like Ilupeju, Otun, Ilogbo, Oke Ayedun, Ijero, Okemesi and so on.

A statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, Oni called on the Police Commissioner, Mr. Morounkeji Adesina, and other security outfits to beam their searchlights on those he described as merchants of death, who want to ignite violence during the election. "The assignment given to the thugs and fake military personnel is to unleash mayhem in their various locations while it was basically instructed that leaders of the SDP should be their target.

The organisation expressed disappointment in politicians for embarking on this dastardly and unholy strategy in an election, saying: "We call on our traditional rulers to as a matter of urgency call these politicians to order in their areas before they destroy the peace of their communities in the name of politics."

Also, a pro-Oni group, the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, of turning schools compounds in the state into campaign grounds

The EBBS Spokesman, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in a press statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said that when the ruling party discovered lately that it was likely to lose the coming election, "it resorted to doing the unthinkable by going to secondary schools to beg pupils to convince their parents to vote for APC."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EBBB described this move of the APC as "a reckless and cowardly act by a government which often claimed to be advocate of child's rights protection."

It queried the morality behind carrying political campaigns to students and teachers in their schools.

It said: "Should the APC throw morality into the wind because it wants to get Oyebanji into power at all costs, forgetting that the teachers and workers whose Fayemi's administration had not paid are not morons?

"Most of the incentives teachers were enjoying were cancelled by Governor Fayemi. Do you expect the teachers to hope for anything better from Oyebanji?"

Meanwhwile, Oni has lamented the lack electricity in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state for the past one decade.

Oni noted that the situation is negatively affecting economic activities of the people in the area, and promised to reconnect the area to the national grid within six months, if elected governor.

The SDP standard bearer for the June 18 governorship election, who expressed regret that most of the projects he initiated during his first term have been abandoned or outrightly jettisoned, pledged to reintroduce them and come up with people oriented programmes and policies.

Oni, who led his campaign trail to the traditional rulers and people of Omuooke, Araromi Ugheshi, Kota, Ilasa, Ikun, Omuo Obadore, and Isinbode, urged them to vote for SDP, saying the party would progress and development to every part of the state.