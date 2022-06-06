Nigeria: Delta to Host NOC Administrators Course

6 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Olympic Solidarity, in collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Physical And Health Education, Recreation Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) Delta State Chapter is set to stage the 6th Edition of it's National Sports Administration Course for members of the association.

The three-day programme is scheduled to hold from Tuesday 7th to Thursday 9th June, 2022 at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta State.

The objective of the sports administration course is to provide valuable opportunities for local communities to discuss the essentials of good governance for sports organization and the principle of effective sports administration. .

Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, assured participants that the NOC will continue efforts to work hard within the limit of ability and resources to promote the noble Olympic ideals as this programme of Olympic Education.

He equally enjoins key stakeholders not to be left out of emerging global trends in sports management and administration but to take advantage of this learning opportunity to further update their wealth of knowledge while adding that other states chapters can be a part of the programme by ensuring that such programme is organized for their members as well.

Also, Engr. Gumel commended the efforts of OS programme Directors, Dr. Mrs. Esther Aluko, Mr. Nweri Emmanuel, Mr. Godspower Odedede, Chairman NAPHER-SD Delta State Chapter and his Executive board along with other invited speakers for their collective contributions to the success of this course.

