Kenya: Kisumu PSV Operators Withdraw Vehicles Over Change of Routes

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Matatu operators in Kisumu have withdrawn their vehicles to protest the changing of their routes by the county government.

Matatu Owners Association Chairman Kisumu chapter Bob Andala stated that the re-routing earlier done by the county government was for the Africities conference.

Andala indicated that they expected to be allowed back to their normal routes after the conference, but the county government has declined.

Earlier, the motorists were allowed to use Jomo Kenyatta Highway and terminate at Angawa Avenue.

At the onset of Africities conference, motorists were not allowed to use the street but end up at Partel's Flat, almost two kilometers away from their usual termination point.

Andala explained that they have lost in terms of their revenue stream and can no longer use the new routes.

"Our members have been directed to park their vehicles until the county sorts out the issue," he said.

He said that their plea to Governor Anyang Nyong'o to allow them back to the city routes has fallen on deaf ears.

"I call for peace among the motorists, let's keep off the road until this matter is address exhaustively," he said.

However, some motorists were blocking public service vehicles from Kakamega, Eldoret routes from accessing town.

This prompted police officers to move in swiftly and aid the access to the bus terminus next to town centre by these PSVs.

Kisumu City Acting Manager Abala Wanga has insisted that the town service vehicles will not be allowed back to their earlier routes.

This he said was to address congestion and traffic snarl up occasionally witnessed at the Kisumu Boys Roundabout.

The withdrawal of the town service vehicles caught many unawares especially students who were going to school.

Andala had in the meantime advised those using matatus to work to find other alternatives.

"Let them use boda bodas or tuk tuks," he said.

