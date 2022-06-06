Kenya: Emirates Unveils Complementary Hotel Stays for Kenyan Passengers

Nairobi — In a bid to encourage more bookings, Emirates has rolled out a free hotel stay and baggage allowance offer for Kenyans travelling to Dubai and beyond between June to September 2022.

Under the program, passengers will enjoy a one-night complimentary stay when flying in Economy Class and two nights complimentary stay when flying Business or First class.

In addition, all passengers will enjoy one extra piece of baggage on their flights to and from Dubai - for free.

Travelers who book return Economy Class tickets to Dubai or any of our over 130 destinations from 6 to 20 June 2022 for travel between 9 June and 30 September 2022 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn; while Business Class and First Class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights' stay at the JW Marriot Marquis from the day of arrival*

As one of the world's tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dine-in options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa. For leisure travellers, the hotel is ideally placed between the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, next to Business Bay Metro Station and enjoys a spectacular location directly beside the new Dubai Water Canal extension.

In addition, Emirates has unlocked, even more offers for Kenyan passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai with its 'My Emirates Summer Pass' until 30 September 2022.

By simply showing their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification, customers can enjoy access to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai.

Kenyan passengers traveling to UAE are exempted from taking a COVID PCR test if the passenger presents a valid vaccination certificate(s) reflecting their status of being fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and includes a QR code