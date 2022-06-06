Kenya: Look Out for Your Interests First, Ruto Tells Garissa Residents

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Garissa residents to look out for their interests first even as they prepare to cast their votes come August 9 2022.

The DP urged the residents not to vote for the sake of voting but to ensure that they can trust the people they will vote for in public offices with taking care of their needs.

Ruto who was in the company of Garissa Member of Parliament Aden Duale and other Kenya Kwanza leaders reiterated that it is only their team that has a clear agenda for the people.

"Politics is about interests. Before you vote for anyone, ask yourself which side will your interests be well taken care of. Don't vote blindly," stated Ruto during an economic forum in Garissa County.

The DP committed to have a written charter with them on their priority needs, as it has been the case with other counties where they have held economic forums.

The DP took a swipe on his rivals saying they have nothing to offer Kenyans.

He criticized Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for claiming that there only three things that are bedevilling the country; 'Ugonjwa, Ujinga na Umasikini'.

"Our competitors are not even aware of current challenges; they are talking about 1960's issues. How will individuals who don't understand your challenges be able to address them?" the DP posed.