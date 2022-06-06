Kenya: Kidero Cleared for Homa Bay Governor's Race Despite EACC Blacklist

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Homabay — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to contest for the Homa Bay County gubernatorial seat.

Kidero was cleared after presenting his credentials alongside his newly appointed running mate Elijah Kodo.

During the process, the Homa Bay County IEBC Returning Officer Fredrick Apopa urged candidates to embrace peaceful campaigns ahead of the polls.

"I'm still appealing to you to ensure there is peace during your campaigns just as we agreed during the meeting we had with the aspirants last month," said Apopa

He also noted that they were expecting close to three more gubernatorial aspirants for IEBC clearance.

On his part, Kidero promised to adhere to the provisions in the IEBC to code of conduct, engage in a peaceful hunt for votes and equally urged his supporters to maintain peace as they have done before.

"I'm asking my supporters and the people of Homa Bay to embrace a peaceful campaign as we start this journey officially today," said Kidero.

He however dismissed calls for six-piece voting but drummed up support for Raila Odinga in his bid of becoming the next president of the Republic of Kenya.

"I will not buy the idea of a six-piece voting pattern, but I support Raila Odinga in his bid of becoming the president and let's peacefully receive him in his soon planned visit to our county," said Kidero.

Kidero's name had earlier been included in a list of 241 aspirants which the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission said were under investigation or with active corruption related court cases. - Kna

