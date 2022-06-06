Kenya: Former Nyandarua Governor Cleared By IEBC Despite Being Flagged By EACC

Nyandarua — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi to run for office again despite his name being flagged by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Waithaka alongside his running mate Murani Ngugi, who served as a County Executive Committee (CEC) member in Governor Kimemia's administration, were cleared on Sunday evening to contest in the gubernatorial race.

The EACC on Friday cautioned the independent body against clearing Waithaka and 240 others for the August polls, saying they either faced graft charges or had their files under scrutiny by the integrity body.

Waithaka was charged alongside four others for allegedly embezzling Sh50 million during his tenure, a case which is still pending before court

The former governor chided those who have been going round claiming he would be barred by IEBC saying "Tell them I have been cleared by IEBC and I am now firing on all cylinders ready to face them (opponents)."

Waithaka said if elected again as Nyandarua governor, he would ensure 70 percent of contracts are given to local contractors.

"You remember when I was the governor, there was a lot of money circulating in Nyandarua because 70 percent of contracts were given to local and 30 percent to people from outside," he told a roadside rally.

Waithaka accused Governor Kimemia of disregarding projects that he had started. He said a maternity and theatre he had built at the JM Kariuki Memorial hospital was turned into an ordinary ward by the current administration.

He said the coming election offers Nyandarua people a chance to elect a leader and he hoped they would exercise their mandate with caution not to fall for people who come to the County from outside to entice them with all kind of promises but deliver nothing.

"Let us not embrace every person who comes from outside. Men and women in the County have sired children who can be leaders here," he cautioned.

Murani Ngugi, who served as executive for Youth and Sports and later in the Public Administration and ICT docket predicted a come-back by former governor, describing Kimemia's administration as "a government that is going home." - Kna