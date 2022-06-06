South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza Visits Mpumalanga Province to Engage With the Premier and Military Veterans Associations

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, will on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 visit Mbombela, Ehlanzeni District in the Mpumalanga Province to engage with the Provincial Government and Military Veterans associations.

The meeting will provide the necessary platform for the Task Team to assess progress achieved by both the National and Mpumalanga Provincial Government in particular, in addressing the challenges facing the Military Veterans.

In pursuit of mechanisms to address the number of challenges raised by the Military Veterans, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Presidential Task Team, chaired by Deputy President Mabuza and includes the Minister in The Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise together with the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla, to coordinate efforts of finding lasting solutions to address the identified challenges.

As part of this process, the Task Team has already held three Provincial consultations in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo with visits to other provinces in the advanced planning stages.

During these sessions the Deputy President is afforded the opportunity to interact with Military Veterans but also receives feedback on the manner in which their grievances have been taken up by relevant Government Departments.

Through direct consultations with Military Veterans associations, Government is also able to assess the support and services received by the sector and their beneficiaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the medium term, the Department of Military Veterans has placed its focus on improving efficiencies in the delivery of key benefits such as housing, education, training, skills development, access to health care as well implementing initiatives to support entrepreneurial opportunities for Military Veterans.

The Task Team is committed to work with all spheres of Government in accelerating the delivery of services and addressing other critical issues such as the legislative review of specific provisions in the current Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011; Socio-economic support; pensions and benefits; Verification, database cleansing and enhancement to ensure that bona fide Military Veterans are registered on the Department of Military Veterans database.

Deputy President Mabuza will be supported by the Premier of the Mpumalanga Province, Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla and senior government officials.