Kenya: IEBC to Finalize Clearance of Presidential Aspirants

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday expected to conclude the registration process for presidential aspirants seeking to take part in the August elections.

Among those who will present their nominations include Safina Partys Jimi Wanjigi, Ford Asili's Njeru Kathangu and Independent aspirant Muthiora Kariara.

So far Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, Umoja Summit counterpart Walter Mong'are, David Waihiga of The Agano Party, Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition have been cleared to be on the Presidential Ballot.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

If one is a candidate from a political party, he or she should be duly registered as candidate of the party with nomination certificate for the presidential ticket.

In the rigorous process the commission was keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fee as well, dated Code of Conduct, compliant with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a bachelor's degree and have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X