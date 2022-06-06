Kenya: Pwani Oil Shuts Down Plant, Suspends Operations Citing Dollar Shortage in Kenya

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Pwani oil, the manufacturer behind the Salit Oil, Mpishi Poa, and Fresh Fry cooking oil products has announced the temporary halt of its operations citing among others the dollar shortage witnessed in the country which has taken a toll on several manufacturers.

This comes barely a week after the Kenya Association of Manufacturers warned that the ongoing dollar shortage in the country poses a serious threat to the sector members who rely on dollars to import key raw materials and inputs for processing and capital goods for investment.

The crisis, KAM warned is affecting the relationship of manufacturers with suppliers and risks destroying Kenya's reputation as an open market.

In a statement, Rajul Malde, the commercial director of Pwani oil confirmed that the firm has faced challenges in accessing dollars used in paying for imports of crucial materials.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X