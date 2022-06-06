Kenya: Kisii Police Recover Pangas, Reflector Jacket Hidden Near IEBC Offices

Kisii — Police officers in Kisii on Monday recovered pangas and a reflector jacket hidden in a thicket near County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices.

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli said the discovery was made after they received an anonymous tip-off from members of the public.

He said the security agencies are investigating an aspirant and four other people who are suspected to have been involved in planning chaos in the area.

"We believe the weapons were to be used by supporters of a certain aspirant to cause violence and then blame it on their opponents," Kooli stated.

Kooli in the meantime stated that the Security agencies have been monitoring some social media platforms which are being used to incite residents along political lines.

"There are militia groups that have been formed to terrorize people, we want to warn them that we are monitoring Them and we will pull down those forums. We will not allow social media to be used to cause violence," he said.