Kenya: Kisii Police Recover Pangas, Reflector Jacket Hidden Near IEBC Offices

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Police officers in Kisii on Monday recovered pangas and a reflector jacket hidden in a thicket near County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices.

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli said the discovery was made after they received an anonymous tip-off from members of the public.

He said the security agencies are investigating an aspirant and four other people who are suspected to have been involved in planning chaos in the area.

"We believe the weapons were to be used by supporters of a certain aspirant to cause violence and then blame it on their opponents," Kooli stated.

Kooli in the meantime stated that the Security agencies have been monitoring some social media platforms which are being used to incite residents along political lines.

"There are militia groups that have been formed to terrorize people, we want to warn them that we are monitoring Them and we will pull down those forums. We will not allow social media to be used to cause violence," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X