Kenya: IEBC Declines to Clear Wanjigi for Lack of Degree Certificate

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Safina presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi to contest in the August presidential election due to lack of a degree certificate.

According to the electoral body, Wanjigi presented transcripts instead of a certificate and said that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from his Daystar university.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who analysed Wanjigi's documents at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday, further said that Wanjigi did not meet the signatures requirement.

"You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to harmonize your signatures and come back," Chebukati said.

Wanjigi however protested the disqualification, accusing the IEBC of having a plan to reduce the number of presidential candidates to a 'few'.

"We know exactly what's going on and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it. There seems to be a decision that there are some who shouldn't be on the ballot and I am one of them," Wanjigi said.

He also insisted that his name will be on the ballot.

"I want to assure Kenyans that I will be on the ballot come August 2022," he stated.

