Kenya: Mong'are Summoned By IEBC After Wanjigi Complaint Over Degree

6 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter Mong'are to a meeting shortly after his Safina counterpart Jimmy Wanjigi made a complaint over his degree.

Wanjigi, who was disqualified by the electoral body from the presidential race for presenting transcripts instead of a degree certificate, claimed that he was being discriminated against since the commission had cleared Mong'are under similar circumstances.

Wanjigi told the elecoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from his Daystar university.

"You cannot apply different rules to different people. And if this is the intention and your direction as a commission then I fear greatly for the coming election," Wanjigi said.

Mongare was the first candidate to be cleared by IEBC on May 30, 2022, after successfully submitting the requisite documents to Chebukati.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X