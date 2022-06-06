Somalia: Qatar Charity Opens Health Centre

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened a health centre in Bosaso, a city in Somalia's Puntland state.

The facility is expected to benefit more than 10,000 underprivileged people in the area and other neighbouring areas.

The opening was attended by Bosaso mayor Abdelghani Ahmed Ismail, Sharq Governorate's Puntland ministry of health undersecretary Sayeed Mohamed Warabi, and other officials from the ministry.

The centre consists of departments such as reproductive health, medical examination, emergency, vaccination, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, and service facilities.

The health services provided by the centre will contribute to improving the health standard, reducing the mortality rates of pregnant women and children under the age of five, and lowering the rate of infectious and endemic diseases.

Warabi said that the QC is actively contributing to the health sector in Somalia in general, especially in Puntland, where many health centres were built in different cities, contributing to delivering health services to those most in need in villages and remote areas.

Bosaso mayor Ismail thanked the benefactors of Qatar and the QC for implementing this project, indicating that this area needed such a project, as the nearest health centre is 5km away.

The opening of the health centre comes at a time when the health sector of Somalia is affected by drought, contributing to the doubling of visits to health facilities.

Last year, the QC built five health centres in Puntland, Galmudug state, South West state of Somalia, and Banadir region.

Currently, five health centres and nine childbirth and maternity units are under construction.

These health projects come under the agreement signed by the QC and Somalia's ministry of health and social care.