Somalia: Qatar Charity Opens Health Centre

6 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened a health centre in Bosaso, a city in Somalia's Puntland state.

The facility is expected to benefit more than 10,000 underprivileged people in the area and other neighbouring areas.

The opening was attended by Bosaso mayor Abdelghani Ahmed Ismail, Sharq Governorate's Puntland ministry of health undersecretary Sayeed Mohamed Warabi, and other officials from the ministry.

The centre consists of departments such as reproductive health, medical examination, emergency, vaccination, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, and service facilities.

The health services provided by the centre will contribute to improving the health standard, reducing the mortality rates of pregnant women and children under the age of five, and lowering the rate of infectious and endemic diseases.

Warabi said that the QC is actively contributing to the health sector in Somalia in general, especially in Puntland, where many health centres were built in different cities, contributing to delivering health services to those most in need in villages and remote areas.

Bosaso mayor Ismail thanked the benefactors of Qatar and the QC for implementing this project, indicating that this area needed such a project, as the nearest health centre is 5km away.

The opening of the health centre comes at a time when the health sector of Somalia is affected by drought, contributing to the doubling of visits to health facilities.

Last year, the QC built five health centres in Puntland, Galmudug state, South West state of Somalia, and Banadir region.

Currently, five health centres and nine childbirth and maternity units are under construction.

These health projects come under the agreement signed by the QC and Somalia's ministry of health and social care.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X