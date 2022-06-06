Gambia Paralympic Committee Retains Sulayman Colley and Team

The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) assembled on Saturday 4th June 2022 for its Congress. Members affiliated to the association scrutinised and debated on the reports of the President, Secretary General and Treasurer's financial statement at NANA Conference Hall in Kanifing.

There was no election as members recommended and endorsed that the present executive continues for another term by virtue of their commitment and efficiency.

The President of the International Paralympic Committe Mr. Andrew Persons joined the congress through zoom call.

Mr. Persons reassured GNPC of his Committee's support to develop Para Sports in The Gambia. He also applauded athletes for their dedication and performances in international championships.

Abdoulie Bojang, desk officer, Wrestling, at the National Sports Council, deputised his director who was with the national team in Thies, Senegal.

Meanwhile, executive members of the committee are as follows:

President, Sulayman Colley; Vice President, Sainey Colley; Secretary General, Sainey Camara; Treasurer, Lamin Darboe; Auditor, Abdoulie Danso; and Public Relations Officer/Media Officer, Hagie Drammeh.