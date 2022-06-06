Gambia: GTMI Holds Graduation Ceremony

Gambia Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute (GTMI) recently held a graduation ceremony of youth on Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development (EPSDP).

71 youth who successfully completed the skills training in the areas of Digital Video Editing and Graphic and Domestic Electrical Installation graduated at a ceremony held at GTMI campus in Kanifing.

Malick Bah, Director of GTMI said the institution has trained hundreds of students who are now working in both the private and public sectors.

He said GTMI provides training in Engineering in Telecoms, Electrical/Electronics and Software Engineering, IT, Business and Finance.

According to Mr. Bah, GTMI over the years had partnered with great institutions locally and internationally to deliver training in key areas.

Omar Badjie, project manager for EPSDP urged graduates to take the knowledge gained seriously and be good ambassadors of GTMI.

He described the achievement as a stepping stone in graduates' persistent pursuit for success.

Lamin A. Tunkara, Managing Director at Gamtel commended EPSDP for their support in facilitating the project.

He explained that their partnership started in 2018 when an agreement was signed to train 120 youth on satellite installation, solar installation repair, laptop repair and mobile phone repairs.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of colleagues, Aji Fatou Nyass expressed appreciation to the ministry of Trade and EPSDP for their immense contribution toward their development.

All the graduating students were awarded certificates.