Gambia: Authorities Hold Emergency Meeting Over 'Heavy Oil Spill'

The National Environment Agency (NEA), Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA), Public Utility and Regulatory Authority (PURA), and other key stakeholder institutions recently held an emergency meeting amid the incidence of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) spill during the discharge operations from the vessel (MT FT STURLA) which was conducted on Saturday, 28th May. 2022.

A statement obtained by The Point stated that upon receipt of the information from various sources, the NEA, GMA, and PURA sent personnel to confirm the situation and conducted an initial assessment of the incident. Through the coordination of PURA, an emergency meeting of stakeholders was held on Sunday 29th May 2022, where the management of Gam Petroleum was summoned to explain the circumstances leading to the oil spill.

During the briefing, stakeholders were informed from preliminary figures indicated that 1,501.334 metric tons HFO were discharged from the ship but the fuel depot just recorded 1,430.469 metric tons as received.

The statement indicated that based on the fact that the difference between the quantities pumped by the ship and the amount received by the depot was roughly 70.865 metric tons which approximately translates to 70,865 liters, it is assumed that the difference is the quantities of HFO discharged into the sea, caused by a ruptured submerged pipe through which the HFO was discharged to the shore tank GP.

The authorities informed the public that GMA, NEA, PURA, GPA, and other relevant stakeholders are aware of the incident and necessary actions are being taken to address the situation.