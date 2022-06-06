West Africa: President Barrow Meets Gambians in Accra On the Sidelines of ECOWAS Summit

State House, Banjul, 5th June 2022: His Excellency, Adama Barrow joined his colleagues in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, for the 6th ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on June 4th, 2022.

The focus of the meeting was on the political situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

Following pleasantries, the sub regional Heads of State and Government settled in for long hours of discussions and exchanges on the political challenges in the subregion, as well as brainstorming on formulating strategic interventions to address them.

In a separate engagement, President Barrow held an audience with representatives from The Gambian community in Ghana.

Mr Ismaila Badjie, a Gambia expatriate in Ghana, spoke on their behalf and congratulated the Head of State on his re-election to a second term. He appealed that a consulate is essential to ease the affairs of the approximately 1200 Gambian residents in Ghana, most of whom are students.

Responding to their concerns, President Barrow directed the Foreign Minister, Honourable Mamadou Tangara, who was also present at the meeting to engage his counterpart on affairs of the citizens. On the necessity for a consulate, he urged Gambians to team up and nominate a representative who may be considered by his office. The President underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability, as well as being excellent ambassadors for The Gambia.

The delegation of Gambians included students and other professionals studying and working in Ghana.