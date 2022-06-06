Gambia: Transport Union Urges Drivers to Take Strict Precautions During Rainy Season

The executive committee of the General Transport Union (GTU), urges all drivers to take strict precautionary measures as the country's rainy season begins.

"As such we are advising all the drivers to maintain their vehicles to a road worthy condition," says Omar Ceesay, president of the union.

According to him, in the rainy season, roads are slippery and visions slightly impaired during rains; therefore, drivers are urged to check their vehicle brakes, lights, back lights, signals, head lamps, windscreen wipers.

For the trucking section he added: "make sure you have spare tires and nylon covers to avoid wet baggage and also when there are heavy rains and wind storms. Let's park our vehicles for safety of our people."

In the event of breakdown, he continued, park safely off the road and place your triangular reflector at a reasonable distance to avoid road accident.

"Road safety is everyone's business," he concluded.