Gambia Coach Delighted With 1st AFCON Qualifiers Win

Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia senior national team, (the Scorpions) has said that he was very happy and proud of his team for collecting the maximum points against South Sudan during their opening encounter of the 2023 Total Energies African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia defeated South Sudan 1-0 during their opening Group G match of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers played at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal.

Scorpion's attacker Ablie Jallow scored The Gambia's goal in the 45+3 minute of the first half after a fine assist from Musa Barrow.

"I'm proud of my team for collecting the three points. We are satisfied with the win as it gives us a good feeling going for the next game against Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday," said coach Saintfiet after the game.

He added that they knew it was not going to be easy against South Sudan, noting that they also knew that collecting the three points would be very important for them as well.

"I think in the first half we were in control of the match as we played more ball possessions. After two minutes, I could have seen a penalty awarded for Assan Ceesay. We had opportunities to open the scores before Ablie Jallow's goal in the dying minute of the first half."

According to him, they had little difficulties during the second period of the game after they allowed South Sudan to come all out to attack them at some point.

"We could not keep the game as we wanted. We lost the ball sometimes unnecessarily. I saw some players who were tired and fatigued as it was quite warm and South Sudan was running a lot with the ball."

Stefano Cusin, head coach of South Sudan congratulated The Gambian team for their victory against them, adding that The Gambia has very talented players.

"We knew before the game that it was going to be a tough match for us, but at the same time I was happy about my team's performance. The first half was difficult for us because of the big emotion my players had playing against The Gambia who are bigger than us."

According to him, the second half was easier for them because they were losing 1-0, adding that with that score-line they were hoping to find a leveler to at least get something in the match.

"Our game against The Gambia helped us a lot on how to manage our games not to concede an earlier goal."

Meanwhile, The Scorpions of The Gambia will next play Congo Brazzaville away in Brazzaville on Wednesday 8th June 2022.