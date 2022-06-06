Gambia: NAWEC Launches Historic Gender Policy

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) on Friday launched a Gender Policy, which marks the first in the history of the company at its headquarters at Westfield in Kanifing.

The historic occasion was graced by the minister of Gender, Women Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh; minister of Petroleum and Energy, Abdoulie Jobe; other top government officials and staffs of NAWEC, amongst others.

The gender policy is geared towards making NAWEC a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for all people.

Nani Juwara, head of NAWEC, told attendees that NAWEC is one of the only public utilities in the world and probably the first in The Gambia to have "over 50% of senior management to be women."

"Where we started and where we are today is completely different, and anyone who knows NAWEC, knows that they have moved and they are on a flying path," said Abdoulie Jobe, minister of Energy and Petroleum.

"The gender policy that we are launching today is good thing and is in line with government policy," he added.

Minister of Gender, Women, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh, disclosed that the government is committed to gender equality and women empowerment, as it manifests in the establishment of the first Ministry of Gender, Women, Children and Social Welfare in the history of the country.

"The said policy which seeks to address the unequal gender disparity in the energy sector by increasing the percentage of women in technical areas complements our work as Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare to encourage women's full participation and leadership across all sectors in the Gambia," she said.