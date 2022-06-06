Gambia: URR Motorbikes' Accident Claims Life, Hospitalises 2

A fatal accident involving two motorbikes in the Upper River Region (URR) has reportedly claimed the life of one Yerro Jawo of Sinchang Yoro village in Kantora District, The Point has been reliably informed.

A source who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development, claiming that the deceased (Yerro Jawo) died on the spot.

The accident, the source explained, occurred on Saturday between Song-Kunda and Nyamanari all in the Kantora District of URR at around 22:00 p.m. "The motorbike which was coming from the Basse collided with the one coming from Fatoto resulting in the fatal accident," our source said.

"The two others who were involved in the accident were rushed to the Basse Hospital. However, we were later informed that they were referred to Bansang Hospital in the Central River Region (CRR) for medical attention."