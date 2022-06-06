Gambia: URR Motorbikes' Accident Claims Life, Hospitalises 2

6 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

A fatal accident involving two motorbikes in the Upper River Region (URR) has reportedly claimed the life of one Yerro Jawo of Sinchang Yoro village in Kantora District, The Point has been reliably informed.

A source who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development, claiming that the deceased (Yerro Jawo) died on the spot.

The accident, the source explained, occurred on Saturday between Song-Kunda and Nyamanari all in the Kantora District of URR at around 22:00 p.m. "The motorbike which was coming from the Basse collided with the one coming from Fatoto resulting in the fatal accident," our source said.

"The two others who were involved in the accident were rushed to the Basse Hospital. However, we were later informed that they were referred to Bansang Hospital in the Central River Region (CRR) for medical attention."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X