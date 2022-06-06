Gambia: CSO/NGO Launch Platform for the Coordination of Evidence Based Advocacy

6 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lobbeh Jallow

The Civil Society Organisation/Non-Governmental Organisation (CSO/NGO) platform for the coordination of evidence based advocacy was on Tuesday launched TANGO conference hall.

The Star (Strengthening Transparency, Accountability and Resilience) Project: "Enhancing civil society capacity for increased participation in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) in The Gambia" conceived by three Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) operating in The Gambia, namely: Future In Our Hands -The Gambia (FIOHTG), The Association of Non-Governmental Organization (TANGO), and Forum for Africa Women Educationist Gambia Chapter (FAWEGAM) in response to a call for proposal from the European Union (EU).

The project is intended to build capacities of CSOs for effective participation in the implementation of the NDP and its successor in The Gambia through evidence based oversight and progress tracking.

The STAR project has its special focus on education, peace building, gender relations and environmental restoration and climate change mitigation and adaptation measures.

The project's main objective is to establish a functionally effective CSO/NGO platform centered on evidence based advocacy on education and peace building.

Abdoulie Jallow, permanent secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs thanked AU for committing resources toward the empowerment of Civil Society Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations to enable them participate in development processes. He added that government through the ministry of finance is currently working on a green recovery focus on development plan for people of the country.

"The project is laudable and we hope it will go a long way in enhancing civil society capacity for increase participation in the National Development Plans," he added.

Ebrima Sisawo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) called for the need to support one another along the way in the country to enhance the project.

