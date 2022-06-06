Ghana: Support Country's Industrialisation Agenda - - Deputy Trade Minister Urges CCIFG Members

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has appealed to the member companies of Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG) to support the country's industrialisation agenda.

She said the objective of government was to industrialise the country through modernised agriculture.

Ms Asiamah-Adjei made the appeal in Accra last Friday during a dinner dance organised for members of the CCIFG.

Fourth in the series, the programme was graced by the First Lady, Samira Bawumia; Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei; Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Irchad Razaaly, European Union Ambassador to Ghana; Anne-Sophie Avé, French Ambassador to Ghana.

It was held under the auspices of SocieteGenerale Ghana PlC as the Platinum Sponsor, Orsam Oil and Gas Limited, CFAO Ghana Limited, SONAPACK, TotalEnergies, DECATHLON Ghana, Silver Star Auto Limited, DDP Outdoor Limited as gold sponsors and TechnipFMC, Bureau Veritas, PernodRicard, Airfrance KLM, CANAL Plus, as silver sponsors.

The Deputy Minister said there were so many opportunities in agriculture and government would rely on the sector to export value added products to attract a lot of foreign exchange.

To this end, she entreated the private sector, especially companies from France to invest in agriculture to modernise the sector.

She commended the CCIFG for the role it was playing to strengthen business relationship between Ghana and France and also to attract business to and from both countries.

The First Lady, Samira Bawumia said the two countries had enjoyed cordial trade and bilateral relationship for the past 65 years.

She stressed the need to further promote trade between the two countries to increase the current 500 million euro value of trade between Ghana and France.

The France Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Ave commended the CCIFG for the programme.

The Managing Director of the CCFIG, ArmelleSae-Jeanne said the programme was to honour members for their contributions to the development of the Ghanaian economy and efforts to foster business relations between investors in France and businesses in the country.

She said for the past four years, CCFIG had been holding the awards dinner to reward members of the Chamber.

Established in Ghana in May 2014, she said CCFIG is a member of the CCI France International network of 126 French Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI FI) in 93 countries.

CCFIG is the biggest European bilateral Chamber in Ghana with more than 140 member companies in the areas of oil and gas, mining, banking, telecommunication, auto industry and services.

"CCFIG supports the business development of French and Ghanaian companies by facilitating trade and financial exchanges between France and Ghana," she said.

TotalEnergies and Alliance Life Insurance won the Company of the Year Award, Silver Star Auto took the Product of the Year Award, TechnipFMC won the Best Corporate Social Responsibility, Meridian Port Services (MPS) Tema, won the Best in Digital Project, while the Special Prize of the Jury went to Societe General Ghana PLC.