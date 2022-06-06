Ghana: Police Nab Businessman Over Attempted Sale of Daughter for Money Ritual

The Police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman for allegedly attempting to sell his 11-year-daughter for ritual purpose at Oyibi Kom in Accra.

Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Director of the Police Public Relations, Chief Superintendent of Police(Chief Supt)Grace Ansah Akrofi disclosed this in a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday.

She said the suspect took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom for ritual purposes on Thursday.

The Director said the suspect's arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police,

'We are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved," She added.

Chief Supt Akrofi stated that the victim is currently in the custody of the Police while an effort is being made to reunite girl with her mother and the rest of the family.