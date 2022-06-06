Ghana: NPP Central Regional Chairman Retains Position

The incumbent Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert K. Kutin Jnr. over the weekend retained his position at a regional delegates conference held at the Nursing Training College at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

He garnerd 237 to beat Kobina Essibu and Alfred Kojo Thompson, who polled 197 votes and 14 votes, respectively.

There was heavy security presence at the venue for the elections which had been acrimonious and some level of division among members of the party.

The elections which was earlier billed to take place on May 27 was postponed due to an interlocutory injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the NPP from the Ekumfi Constituency for their exclusion from voting in the elections.

That, they argued, was based on the fact that the party had not organised the constituency elections in Ekumfi.

The organisation of t conference to elect new regional executives became possible following the holding of constituency elections at the Ekumfi Constituency last Friday.

For the First Vice Chairman position, Percy Dennis Quaicoe, obtained 227 as against Theophilus Effum Halm and Cecilia Koufie who secured 201 and 16 votes respectively.

Kingsley K. Karikari-Bondzie could not retain the position of second Vice Chairman as he had 203 votes to lose to Michael Mensah who polled 219 votes. Nana Ama Abrefi however managed to obtain 24 votes in that contest.

Richard Takyi-Mensah polled 239 votes to retain his position as Regional Secretary as his only contestant, Armstrong Esaah got 207 votes.

The Assistant Secretary was won by Charles Kojo Odoom after he garnered 189 votes to defeat

Kweku Nyarkoh-Koomson, Emmanuel Oduro Ansah and Noah Osei Asenso secured 184, 62 and 11 votes respectively.

Francis Asare secured the treasurer position with 175 votes while Faustina Baah polled 133 votes, Michael Kyeremateng, 95 voted and Kwesi Eyi Acquah 42 votes.

For the position of organizer, Anthony Kwesi Sackey won with 299 votes as against 147 votes secured by Francis Ejaku Donkoh.

Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi retained the position of Women's Organiser with 231 votes by defeating Sarah Afful and Agnes Owusu who polled 186 and 28 votes respectively.