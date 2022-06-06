South Africa: Compensation Fund Hosts a Local Government Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (Coid) Compliance Seminar, 08-09 June

press release

Compensation Fund hosts a local government Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) compliance seminar

In a drive to ensure the protection and health of workers while ensuring organisations abide with labour legislation the Compensation Fund, an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour is to host a seminar on Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act compliance.

The joint seminar by the Department's Compensation Fund, the Limpopo Province Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement & Traditional Affairs in collaboration with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) is targeted at local government custodians.

The Compensation Fund exists to administer the COID Act. Its main objective is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

In terms of the COID Act, employers must register with the Compensation Fund and pay an annual assessment fee based on their workers' earnings and the risks associated with the type of work being done. Government Departments both National and Provincial and certain Municipalities do not have to pay assessment fees.

The seminar will be held under the theme: "Compensation Fund working with municipalities on COIDA to protect vulnerable workers".

The two-day seminar programme will focus on the status of municipal COID compliance in Limpopo Province; COID registration, assessment and compliance; municipal exemption; compensation benefits; CompEasy registration; query resolution processes and a presentation on Government Pension Administration processes.

The targeted officials are as follows: Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers, Directors Corporative Services & Human Resources Managers/Officers.