South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Deliver Keynote Address At 4th Worldskills South Africa National (Wsza) Competition and Conference Opening Ceremony, 06 June

The Minister of Higher Education, Science And Innovation to address the World Skills South Africa National Competition and Conference Opening Ceremony

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande will deliver the keynote address at the 4th WorldSkills South Africa National (WSZA) Competition and Conference Opening Ceremony which will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre, tonight.

The WorldSkills South Africa National (WSZA) Competition and Conference will be held under the theme "Ratcheting up the Production of 21st Century Artisans".

South Africa through DHET is one of 85 countries affiliated to World Skills International (WSI). The DHET hosts the biennial WSZA competitions as an important mechanism of promoting artisan skills as a viable career choice as well as open up potential partnerships with the industry.

The WSZA National Competition supported by Regional Competitions provides a critical platform from which the country is able to assess the levels of apprenticeship and artisan training in addition to advocating for the uptake of artisan careers as a career's of first choice.