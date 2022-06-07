South Africa: Second Pfizer Booster Shot Available in SA for 50 and Older

analysis

As of Monday, 6 June, those living in South Africa 50 years and older can head to vaccination sites for their second Pfizer Covid-19 booster. More than seven million of the nearly 20 million adults who have been vaccinated so far are in this age group.

South Africans aged 50 years and older are now eligible for an additional booster of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The Department of Health instituted the change to the vaccination schedule from Monday in an effort to increase vaccine uptake and achieve population immunity, while protecting the most vulnerable groups in society.

"[The] Pfizer vaccine has shown to be safe and effective for boosting immunity in older persons, who remain at highest risk of severe disease and death from Covid," said a Department of Health media release on Sunday.

The second Pfizer booster is only available to those who received their previous vaccination -- whether Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) -- at least 12o days or four months earlier.

Eligible South Africans can use the "Find My Jab" web page, launched by the Department of Health in collaboration with health organisation Right to Care, to locate their nearest vaccination site.

South Africans...