Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Over 20 Persons in Zamfara

Bandits have intensified attacks despite efforts by security agents and vigilante groups to stop them.

At least, 20 people were abducted when bandits attacked Furfuri community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara on Sunday night.

Among those abducted were two wives of a former Accountant-General of Zamfara State, Abu - Bello Furfuri.

Sources, however, said the two wives, Hajia Khadija and Hajia Ade were rescued by members of a vigilante group in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that two of his female children and some domestic staff are still being held by the bandits.

The two abducted daughters are Zulaihat Abu - Bello and Zainab Abu - Bello.

Furfuri community is less than 10 kilometres away from the capital city, Gusau.

Abdullahi Shehu, a resident of Bungudu town, said the bandits attacked the community around 11 p.m. Sunday night and went straight to the former accountant-general's residence.

"He (former Accountant General) lives with his family in Furfuri even when he was the accountant general, so it's possible the attack was a deliberate one because they went straight to his house when they entered the community."

Though Mr Shehu said Mr Furfuri was at home when the bandits struck, he said the man was helped by one of his domestic staff to leave the house through a back exit.

He said other houses were attacked. In one house, eight siblings were reportedly abducted by the bandits.

"What we know now is that 18 residents are with the bandits including Zulaihat and Zainab and three other domestic staff taken from the forrmer AG (Accountant General) house. Seven of them were taken but with the rescue of the two wives, he now has five people to save. The remaining 13 people were picked from other houses. They could be more than that but for now, this is what we've gathered."

Vigilance members rescue wives

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from an anonymous member of the ex accountant-general's family that his two wives were ,however, rescued by a team of vigilance members in the area.

He said immediately after the attack, the vigilance members mobilised their men and followed the bandits.

"That's how they do," he said. "Anytime there is an attack, the vigilante members regroup and either block or chase the Bandits to see if they can rescue some of the abductors I did not see and doctors abductees.

"Immediately the bandits left Furfuri, we alerted the vigilante members who went after the gunmen and because the wives are too weak to walk the distance to where the bandits kept their motorcycles. "

When asked how the vigilance members rescued the wives of the former civil servant, the source said they only saw them (vigilance members) returned with the wives in their van.

He said the wives have been handed over to their husband.

When contacted by this newspaper , the Zamfara State police command spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said he was in a meeting.

He , however, confirmed the abduction but didn't give details.

"I'll call you back please," he responded through an SMS

He did not call back after five hours and a reminder sent to him was not responded to.