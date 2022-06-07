South Africa: Rajesh and Atul Gupta Arrested in Dubai - But Don't Expect Them in SA Too Soon

A protest placard depicting Atul Gupta carried by two EFF members at a Zuma Must Fall protest in Cape Town in April 2017.

analysis

Rajesh and Atul Gupta, key figures in South Africa's State Capture project, have been arrested in Dubai. The news will be widely celebrated following years of unsuccessful attempts to apprehend the 'fugitives of justice' - but there are indications that there could be a long road ahead before the brothers are seen again in South Africa.

When News24 broke the news on Monday night that Rajesh and Atul Gupta had been arrested in Dubai, citing anonymous sources, some feared the report was too good to be true.

Initially, local authorities seemed hesitant to confirm the development, with Department of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri telling News24: "There is no confirmation."

But an hour later, an official statement from the Department of Justice confirmed the report, albeit with a noticeable absence of additional detail.

"The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested," the statement read.

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing. The South African government will continue to cooperate with the UAE."

Two...