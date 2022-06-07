South Africa: Hawks Take Over Ramaphosa Forex Heist Case From President's Praetorian Guard

analysis

The Hawks have taken over the investigation of the multimillion-dollar burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm, as a damage control exercise gets under way. Meanwhile, Corruption Watch says the President should not be running a game farm as a business.

The Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) initially investigated the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm, the Presidency confirmed after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint on June 2. But the Hawks have now taken over the docket, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo confirmed to Daily Maverick.

"The Directorate [for Priority Crime Investigation] has received a docket. At this stage, we are not in a position to say who is being investigated. Experienced investigators have been assigned in this case," she said.

The Presidency confirmed to News24 that PPU head General Wally Rhoode had not opened a docket and registered a case number. Fraser's affidavit alleged the PPU had used off-book methods of investigation, including engaging the services of a local farmer to help.

The PPU can investigate but has to register an inquiry or open a docket, according to police officers and analysts. The Hawks have taken over the case, suggesting that the shake-up of Ramaphosa's...