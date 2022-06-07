South Africa: Ramaphosa to Appear Before ANC's Integrity Commission, Again

analysis

The President has appeared in front of the Integrity Commission before -- in 2020 -- and it also involved large sums of money, in the form of funds for his 2017 presidential campaign when detractors accused him of vote-buying.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appear before the ANC's Integrity Commission after he volunteered to explain allegations that he had covered up the theft of a large sum of money from his farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has appeared in front of the commission before -- in 2020 -- and it also involved large sums of money, in the form of funds for his 2017 presidential campaign when detractors accused him of vote-buying.

The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) said in a statement issued by spokesperson Pule Mabe on Monday night that it "welcomed and commended the decision by the President to voluntarily present himself to the ANC Integrity Commission in line with ANC policy".

It also confirmed that the NWC had discussed the issue during its scheduled meeting on Monday afternoon and that officials briefed the NWC "regarding media reports on charges laid by Mr Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa".

According to the statement, the officials "undertook to process...