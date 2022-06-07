Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Drags Fellow Socialite to Court

6 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

Local comedienne, Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata Maphosa, Monday dragged a fellow socialite, Evidence Moreblessing Jiri, to court over cyber bullying.

This come after Jiri, popularly known as Evidence Chihera, posted a video on her social media page claiming Mai Titi's daughters were raped by an insane person.

Jiri appeared before Harare Magistrate, Tafadzwa Mhiti, answering to allegations of contravening section 164B of the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

She was granted ZW$20 000 bail and will be back in court on June 30 for the provision of a trial date.

The magistrate stated that the State failed to give enough and relevant reasons to prove she was not a perfect candidate for bail.

"The State failed to give enough reasons to prove that the accused is not a perfect candidate for bail and she is also a Facebook socialite who will want to continue with her career and she would not want to jeopardise that by running away," said Mhiti.

The State had opposed bail, arguing that she might abscond as she holds a valid passport.

Prosecutors also submitted that there is a possibility to interfere with witnesses.

However, Jiri argued that she has businesses in the country, a child who is still going to school and will not flee.

She also added that she loves her freedom and would not want to live the rest of her life as a fugitive.

According to the State, Jiri posted material on her Facebook page, Evidence Chihera claiming that Mai Titi's kids were sexually abused by an insane person.

The State alleges that in doing so her intention was to harass, bully or cause emotional distress and humiliate Mai Titi.

