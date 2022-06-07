Nigeria: Many Abducted As Bandits Attack Katsina Village

6 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Bandits on Saturday attacked Kwari community in Jibia LGA of Katsina State, abducted many villagers and left many others injured.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers were on a reprisal mission following the arrest of their members on Friday by security agents.

He said, "My home town, Farfaru, was set ablaze by the bandits today. So many women and children have been kidnapped and livestock rustled. This was as a result of the arrest of some bandits after Friday prayers."

Another resident of Farfaru told Daily Trust that the terrorists who struck around 3pm abducted at least 30 residents, including women and children.

He added that security operatives who arrived later were able to chase the attackers out of the area.

Katsina State police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident but did not provide details.

