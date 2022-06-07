Nigeria: Google Street View - Oniru Beach Resort, Kalakuta Museum Among Most Clicked Sites in Nigeria

Google Street view recently turned 15, and Google has revealed what Nigerians clicked the most within the past year.

Google Street View recently turned 15, and Google has revealed what Nigerians clicked the most within the past year.

Google Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth that provides interactive panoramas from positions along many streets worldwide.

Interestingly, in Nigeria, the National Museum in Benin, Edo State; Oniru Beach Resort, Oniru, Lagos; Bariga Waterfront Jetty in Lagos; Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos; and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State were some of the most clicked sites.

In the 15 years since its launch, Google Street View has come a long way.

Google says Street View has achieved incredible milestones, from going underwater to capture the Great Barrier Reef in 2012, being available in VR in 2015, and exploring the 'Top of the World' in Canada in 2017.

Today, they say it has expanded to more than 100 countries and territories worldwide and captured more than 10 million miles of imagery-a distance.

Google Nigeria Street view

To celebrate Street View's 15th anniversary, Google Map has released data which shows the most clicked beaches, museums and general points of interest in Nigeria over the past 12 months.

Over the past year, the most clicked beach in Nigeria has been Oniru Beach Resort, a privately owned beach resort located in Lagos, Nigeria. Other top beaches clicked in Nigeria in the past year are Elegushi Royal Beach and Marwa Beach; both are also found in Lagos State.

The National Museum in Benin City, Edo State, famous for its terracotta, bronze, and cast iron artefacts related to the Benin Empire, was the most clicked on the museum in Nigeria in the past year.

In second and third positions are the National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia State, which showcases the military history of Nigeria with relics from the Biafra-Nigerian Civil War and Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja, Lagos, which preserves the artefacts of the legendary King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.

In Lagos State, the Bariga Waterfront Jetty, Nike Art Gallery, and Lekki Conservation Centre were the country's three most clicked on places of interest. Other areas of interest identified by citizens in Nigeria include the University of Ibadan in Oyo State and the University of Benin in Edo State.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and India's Taj Mahal.

Here are the lists of the top clicked on museums, beaches and points of interest in Nigeria over the past twelve months:

Top Museums in Nigeria

National Museum Benin City, Edo

National War Museum, Umuahia, Abia

Kalakuta museum, Ikeja, Lagos

Top Beaches in Nigeria

Oniru Beach Resort

Elegushi Royal Beach Lekki Phase I Lagos

Marwa Beach

Top Points of Interest in Nigeria

Bariga Waterfront Jetty - Lagos State

Nike Art Center - Lagos State

Lekki Conservation Center - Lagos State

University of Ibadan - Oyo State

Oniru Private Beach - Lagos State

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ikeja City Mall - Lagos State

Pizza Hut Lekki - Lagos State

University of Benin - Edo State

Cosjane Mall - Lagos

Top 10 Points of Interest Globally

Burj Khalifa - United Arab Emirates

Eiffel Tower - France

Taj Mahal - India

Statue of Liberty - United States

Christ the Redeemer - Brazil

Labyrinth at Rhyolite - United States

Giza Necropolis - Egypt

The White House - United States

Colosseum - Italy

National Monument - Indonesia