Rwanda/Senegal: Amavubi Players in "High Spirits" Ahead of Senegal Tie-Coach Ferrer

Amavubi head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer says his players are in high spirits going into the second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier of Group L against Senegal on Tuesday at Stade Abdoulaye Wade. The game kicks off at 21:00 pm local time.

The Spanish tactician will be taking charge of his second competitive match since taking over as Amavubi's head coach but he goes against a side that has not lost at home for years.

"The players have potential. Players know what we want, the type of system we need to use, and we believe they will deliver against a good team, they have adapted very well although we know there is room for improvement," stated Amavubi coach.

Senegal leads the table with three points while Rwanda and Mozambique are in second place with one point each and Benin is in the last position without a point.

"The players have worked really hard, we need to lift them at a high level to the standard we expect them to perform at because we are playing competitively," Carlos Alos said.

"We have a good team, which I believe can do better against any team in our group. We have prepared well and I strongly feel we can get a good result on Tuesday,"he added.

Senegal will play at home in its second game of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Amavubi after the African champions beat Squirrels of Benin 3-1 on Saturday.

Rwanda will be hoping that the team can go a step better and win over the Afcon defending champions on Tuesday.

The leaders of each group alongside the best three second-placed teams will qualify for the 2023 AFCON and hosts Ivory Coast will also be part of the qualifiers.