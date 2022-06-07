Rwanda/Senegal: We Will Not Underrate Amavubi-Senegal Coach

6 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Senegal national team coach Aliou Cissé is wary of the threat Rwanda can pose when the two sides meet in a 2023 AFCON qualifier Group L clash in Dakar on Tuesday.

Cissé said that his charges are going into the game in full force as they cannot underestimate Rwanda.

"There will be no revolution in the starting XI against Rwanda. Everyone is ready for the game. A turnover? We have not yet qualified for the tournament," Cisse stated during a press briefing ahead of the game

Senegal thrashed Benin 3-1 in match day 1 of the qualifiers whereas Rwanda was held to a 1-1 draw by Mozambique in Johannesburg.

