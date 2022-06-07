Rwanda: 3rd Phase of Muhanga-Karongi Road Rehabilitation Set for Next Month

The third phase of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Muhanga-Karongi road is set to begin next month, according to the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

Works on the road rehabilitation started in 2015 and is to be carried out in four phases: Karongi-Rubengera (17km), Rubengera-Rambura (19km), Rambura-Nyange (22km) and Nyange-Muhanga (24km).

The Karongi-Rubengera phase started in October 2015 and was completed in June 2016, the Rubengera-Rambura started in October 2019 and is set to be completed this month. While the Rambura-Nyange phase is expected to start next month and will last for 18 months (until early 2023), before the final phase (Nyange-Muhanga) commences and be completed in July 2024.

According to Imena Munyampenda, the Director General of RTDA, so far, Rwf 39.5 billion (taxes inclusive) have been invested in the 3 phases.

The total length of the road is 82km. In the meantime, the road is kept passable by regular patching of potholes.

Upon completion, the road is expected to beef up transport, agriculture, and tourism sectors to enhance economic and social development in the area. It will also factor efficient transportation between cities, enhance traffic safety and improve the population's access to various government services.