Rwanda/Uganda: Coach Habimana Wants More Games for She-Amavubi

The national women's football team head coach Sosthene Habimana has called for more games after the team suffered an early exit from the ongoing CECAFA Women Championship in Uganda.

Despite failing to progress to the semifinals, Rwanda had something to smile about, securing a 2-0 win against Djibouti in the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

She-Amavubi lost their first two matches to Uganda and 2-1 respectively.

Habimana said although his team lost both games in the group, he is happy with the experience and exposure that the players gained.

"We are happy that our young girls have now played some international matches," she said after the game."

"We tried our best to win both games but we failed due to lack of experience. We have spent some time without any competition and yet other teams were playing, but that's not an excuse, what we have to do is to organize more games for our players," he added.

Habimana believes the reason for She-Amavubi not impressing was that the team, unlike their regional opponents, has not had a chance to engage in international competitions.

"The national team should participate in as many competitions as possible and play friendly games, that's the only way we can be competitive and reach the Africa Women Cup of Nations," He added

Rwanda finished the Championship in third place with 3 points while Djibouti finished bottom with no points and goals registered.

The team arrived in Kigali on Monday afternoon.