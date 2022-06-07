Rwanda/Uganda: Coach Habimana Wants More Games for She-Amavubi

7 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national women's football team head coach Sosthene Habimana has called for more games after the team suffered an early exit from the ongoing CECAFA Women Championship in Uganda.

Despite failing to progress to the semifinals, Rwanda had something to smile about, securing a 2-0 win against Djibouti in the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

She-Amavubi lost their first two matches to Uganda and 2-1 respectively.

Habimana said although his team lost both games in the group, he is happy with the experience and exposure that the players gained.

"We are happy that our young girls have now played some international matches," she said after the game."

"We tried our best to win both games but we failed due to lack of experience. We have spent some time without any competition and yet other teams were playing, but that's not an excuse, what we have to do is to organize more games for our players," he added.

Habimana believes the reason for She-Amavubi not impressing was that the team, unlike their regional opponents, has not had a chance to engage in international competitions.

"The national team should participate in as many competitions as possible and play friendly games, that's the only way we can be competitive and reach the Africa Women Cup of Nations," He added

Rwanda finished the Championship in third place with 3 points while Djibouti finished bottom with no points and goals registered.

The team arrived in Kigali on Monday afternoon.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X