Rwanda: Volleyball - REG Players Urged to Shift Focus to New Season

Rwanda Energy Group volleyball club head coach Pierre Marshal Kwizera has urged his players to turn their attention to the upcoming new season following their victory at the just concluded Genocide Memorial tournament (GMT) that took place over the weekend in Gisagara.

The tournament was a two-day event organized by the Rwanda volleyball federation bringing together 14 teams: 7 in the men's category, and 7 in the women's category.

REG won the trophy after beating Gisagara 3-2 in the final game that took place on Sunday June 5.

The team has now started preparations for the 2022 national league which starts on July 16 and runs until October.

In an interview with Times Sport on Monday, Kwizera said that the GMT tournament title boosted his team's morale.

He appealed to his players that there is no time to relax as the league is around the corner.

"Next month, we will play another tournament (Liberation day) that will help us to better prepare for the upcoming season". He said

The Liberation Day tournament will be held from July 3 to 4.

The eight men's clubs include defending champions Gisagara VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Energy Group VC (REG),Kirehe VC, IPRC Ngoma , APR VC, IPRC Musanze and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC).

The women's league will bring together APR VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Revenue Authority VC (RRA), IPRC Kigali, Ruhango VC, IPRC Huye, Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and GS St Aloys.