Rwanda: Volleyball - REG Players Urged to Shift Focus to New Season

7 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group volleyball club head coach Pierre Marshal Kwizera has urged his players to turn their attention to the upcoming new season following their victory at the just concluded Genocide Memorial tournament (GMT) that took place over the weekend in Gisagara.

The tournament was a two-day event organized by the Rwanda volleyball federation bringing together 14 teams: 7 in the men's category, and 7 in the women's category.

REG won the trophy after beating Gisagara 3-2 in the final game that took place on Sunday June 5.

The team has now started preparations for the 2022 national league which starts on July 16 and runs until October.

In an interview with Times Sport on Monday, Kwizera said that the GMT tournament title boosted his team's morale.

He appealed to his players that there is no time to relax as the league is around the corner.

"Next month, we will play another tournament (Liberation day) that will help us to better prepare for the upcoming season". He said

The Liberation Day tournament will be held from July 3 to 4.

The eight men's clubs include defending champions Gisagara VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Energy Group VC (REG),Kirehe VC, IPRC Ngoma , APR VC, IPRC Musanze and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC).

The women's league will bring together APR VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Revenue Authority VC (RRA), IPRC Kigali, Ruhango VC, IPRC Huye, Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and GS St Aloys.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X