Rwanda: Musanze Wins Medals as Paralympic Season Concludes

6 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The national Paralympic season concluded at Bugesera Stadium over the weekend with teams from Musanze District winning several trophies.

The district's teams came out on top to win the majority of the championships competed for in various sports disciplines that featured in the Paralympic championships namely Boccia, Athletics and Wheelchair Basketball.

The district was, for instance, crowned champions of the Boccia championship on Sunday, June 5, after finishing top of the table with 43 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Rutsiro. They also lead the medal table in the Athletics with 16 gold medals, 12 Silver and three Bronze medals.

Rwamagana followed in medals with six gold, four silver and two bronze medals as Nyabihu completed the top three with two gold medals, two Silver medals and one Bronze medal.

In the Wheelchair Basketball championship, Musanze men's team were also crowned champions after beating Bugesera 16-7 in the final. Meanwhile, Kicukiro won the women's wheelchair basketball championship after beating Gasabo 6-4 in the final.

In general, Musanze was recognized as the overall best team of the national Paralympic championships after winning silverware in all competitions in both men and women's categories.

Dr Dieudonne Mutangana, the Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) said the season has been a success with teams being very competitive after several months on the sidelines due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"The season has gone well and the teams are showing good progress. We are proud of the level of the performance they showed during the Paralympic season throughout the past six months," Mutangana said.

"Some districts, however, need to change their mindset on getting more people with disabilities involved in these championships in coming seasons because they have the right to play. Musanze has been doing well and we want more districts to follow their example," he added.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X