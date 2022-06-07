Rwanda: We Strive to Create an Enabling Environment for Businesses - Kagame

President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 6, attended the official launch of Rhode and Schwarz, an international electronics group, marking its footprint on the African continent.

The group specializes in the fields of electronic test equipment, broadcast and media, cyber security, radio monitoring and radiolocation, and radio communication, among others.

In his remarks, Kagame said that over the years, Rwanda has significantly made progress in developing digital economy, and there is a lot more to do.

"Our strategy focuses on creating an enabling environment for business, while investing in broadband infrastructure and digital skills. The Kigali International Financial Centre, Kigali Innovation City, and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution are just three examples of many things we are trying to do or can do in the near future."

He added: "Our vision is to become a trusted hub for digital financial services and technology innovation in our region and beyond. Rhode and Schwarz is already a positive addition to Rwanda's technology community, through the software development lab started in 2019."

He commended the company's new commitments in cyber security training and curriculum development as well as the commitment to set up a radio frequency lab in conjunction with QT Software, a Rwandan software company.

"What has determined our progress as a country is the focus we have put on our people, especially, young people," he said while encouraging them to collaborate with higher education institutions going forward.

Peter Riedel, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rhode and Schwarz, said the launch of the office in Kigali is part of their commitment to a long-term presence, sustainable growth and stability to ensure a safer and connected world.

"We promote and develop homegrown talents," he said.

Initially, the Kigali-based office was to be launched in March 2020, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2022. Founded over 85 years ago, it has more than 13,000 employees across 87 countries.

The launch happened on the sidelines of the ongoing eighth edition of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, taking place in Kigali.

The conference brings together young leaders, entrepreneurs, social change-makers, engineers, policy specialists, students, business leaders, and others from across the world to find solutions to the challenges hindering universal and affordable connectivity in order to achieve sustainable development.