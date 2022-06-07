Nigeria: CJN Decries Spate of Terrorism, Banditry

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, yesterday, warned that the rising spate of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes posed existential threat to the survival of the country.

The CJN, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a workshop for judicial officers, at the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja, lamented that the level of insecurity in the country not only exposed the polity's unpreparedness, but also brought a setback to the economic development and improvement in the country's human development.

According to him, the effect of terrorist-related activities, such as destruction of lives, public infrastructure, private and entrepreneurial investments has continued to project Nigeria as an unsuitable bride for foreign investments.

He said: "My lords, distinguished participants, ladies and gentlemen, we are all living witnesses to the fact that terrorism obscures every aspect of economic, social, cultural and political life, it brings instability and disrupts peace and coexistence in the society.

"In the light of the above, we cannot ignore this threat or wish it away. Preventing domestic terrorism and reducing the factors that fuel it, demand a multifaceted response from the three arms of government."

While emphasising the need for terrorism-related cases to be speedily determined, the CJN maintained that such trial must be fair and based on specific evidence.

He said: "You must ensure that the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related criminal cases, including 'of incitement to' and 'recruitment for terrorism', should be based on specific evidence, guarantee due process and fair trials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To this end, it is the duty of Judicial Officers to ensure these matters are dispensed with in line with the rule of law.

In his welcome address, Administrator of the NJI, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, said the theme of the workshop, "Law and National Security: The Role of the Judiciary," sought to reinforce the need for judicial officers and law enforcement agencies to understand the dynamism of the laws on national security.

He said: "My lords, we can all agree that terrorism and other related violent crimes is an aberration and a threat to peace, security and economic prosperity of any nation.

"No doubt, it leads to influx of refugees and a surge in terms of internally displaced persons; it creates instability, restrictions on human rights and indeed, a hindrance to social, economic and political development.

"In the light of the foregoing and without prejudice to the complexity involved in adjudicating matters of national security, I want to urge other stakeholders in the fight against terrorism to be responsive and proactive in order to accelerate and ensure swift trial of suspects within reasonable time." Justice Abdullahi stated.

Participants at the workshop were judges that were drawn from various Divisions of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal.