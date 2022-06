Rabat — A quake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded Monday off the coast of the province of Driouch, said the National Institute of Geophysics (ING).

The tremor, whose epicenter is located off the coast of the province of Driouch, occurred at 06:57:47 pm (GMT+1), said the ING's National Seismic Monitoring Network in an alert bulletin.

At a depth of 17 kilometers, the tremor took place at a latitude of 35.507°N and a longitude of 3.587°W, according to the same source.