Sudan Resistance Committees Publish June Protest Escalation Schedule

6 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Khartoum Resistance Committees announced today, a schedule of escalation to protest the coup government, in coordination with resistance committees nationwide. They planned on holding a 'March of the Millions' on June 16 and 30, as well as demonstrations on the Monday of every week in June (6, 13, 20, 27).

In a joint statement, that was not signed by the resistance committees in Greater Omdurman, they explained that the days not included in the schedule, will still be occupied by local neighbourhood resistance committees adhering to their respective schedules.

The committees affirmed that they would continue to utilise street-barricades to maintain their processionary routes.

US embassy invite Sudanese Resistance Committees coordination

The US embassy invited the Sudanese Resistance Committees coordination for a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee. In the invitation, the embassy explained that the meeting between the Resistance Committees and the Assistant Secretary, would aim to "resolve the crisis that occurred after the military's seizure of power in October 2021".

The Assistant Secretary arrived in Sudan yesterday, beginning her five-day-stay till 9 June, to meet with various Sudanese stakeholders and political actors.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X