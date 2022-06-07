Uganda: Health Ministry Confirms 35 Covid-19 New Cases in One Day

The Ministry of Health has announced 35 new cases of Covid-19, the highest total over the last three months.

According to the results for tests done on June 4, 2022, 35 new cases were registered to bring the number of the cumulative Coronavirus infections to 165,700 since the pandemic first hit in March 2020.

According to the Health Ministry, all the 35 cases were alerts and contacts from Kampala (26), Wakiso (7) and Kiruhura (2).

The development underscores the surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, as earlier revealed by the Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

In a statement on her social media on Sunday, Dr.Aceng said the country has started experiencing an increase in the number of daily infections, just like it was last year in January when the deadly Omicron variant hit the country, killing several people.

"We have started experiencing an increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases compared to the stable trends we observed since January 2022. This increase is similar to the rise we faced in June 2021 when the Delta variant was prevalent," Dr Aceng said.

The Health minister however noted that the ministry is prepared to respond and save lives than before if the worst comes to worst.

Aceng also noted that there is not indication for travel restrictions or lockdowns in the current circumstances but urged individuals for self protection.

Following the reduction in daily cases, government further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in April this year.

Fully vaccinated members of the public are currently not required to wear face masks when they are outdoors provided there are no crowds.