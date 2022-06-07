Tanzania: Speaker Tulia Thumbs Up Govt On Water Projects

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, has expressed confidence that the ongoing water projects rollout will see the government exceed its target of supplying the precious liquid beyond 95 and 85 per cent in urban and rural areas by the year 2025.

Dr Ackson made the remarks during an occasion to sign contracts for implementation of water projects in 28 urban areas through a single funding of 500 million US dollars (about 1.073tri/-) from EXIM Bank of India, in Dodoma on Monday.

"At the pace at which the government is working on these projects chances are high that the target will reach 100 per cent by 2025.

"We promised people that the CCM manifesto was keen on increasing access to safe and clean water in both urban and rural areas and this is taking place," she remarked at the Chamwino State House in the capital city.

Dr Ackson assured the government of support from Members of Parliament, in endorsing budgets allocated for the water sector.

"Just recently, budget estimates sought by the ministry of water in the august House were endorsed as requested," Speaker Tulia stated.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Innocent Bashungwa, said his office will cooperate with the ministry of water to ensure that the water projects are undertaken as planned.

The minister pointed to the fact the project had been long overdue since it was initiated way back in the year 2016, noting that its implementation will play a crucial role in reducing water shortage across the country.

At a total cost of 1.073tri/-, Mr Bashungwa said the value of the projects alone exceeds the target of collecting revenues amounting to 1.01tri/- by all 184 local government authorities in the country in the next fiscal year.

For his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Engineer Anthony Sanga, said out of 500 US million dollars allocated for the project, a total of 465 US million dollars will be used in Tanzania Mainland, while the remaining 35 million US dollars will be allocated for Zanzibar.

According to Eng Sanga, implementation of the single-funded project is expected to benefit six million people in areas where they will be undertaken.

"The new beneficiaries will add eight per cent to the percentage of people with access to clean and safe water in the country.

"Initially, the project was to cover 16 regions in Tanzania Mainland and one region in Zanzibar but after further review on scope of the project the number increased," he explained.

The single-funded project was first initiated on June 16, 2015, where preparations started but actual signing of financing from the EXIM Bank of India was put to pen in 2018, according to Eng Sanga.

The PS warned contractors awarded tenders for executing the projects against delays and shoddy work, stressing that the government will not tolerate any application for variations of costs which will increase the cost of undertaking the projects.

The Deputy Secretary of ruling party CCM in Tanzania Mainland, Ms Christine Mndeme, was highly confident that the project will address water woes in the country.

On the other hand, Ms Mndeme urged citizens to be custodians of water infrastructure against vandalism by dishonest people.